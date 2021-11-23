Haiti + 1 more

Haiti – Complex Emergency - Fact Sheet #2 Fiscal Year (FY) 2022

SITUATION AT A GLANCE

11.4 MILLION Estimated Population of Haiti UN – March 2021

4.3 MILLION People Likely Facing Severe Acute Food Insecurity in Haiti IPC – September 2021

2.1 MILLION People Exposed to Strong—MMI Level VI—or Above Shaking During August 14 Earthquake USGS – August 2021

650,000 People Requiring Humanitarian Assistance Due to the Earthquake UN – August 2021

15,011 Earthquake-Related Deaths and Injuries Reported GoH – September 2021

  • Insecurity in Port-au-Prince and related fuel shortages continue to hamper essential services and earthquake response activities in Haiti.

  • Households across Haiti will likely continue facing Stressed and Crisis levels of acute food insecurity through at least January, FEWS NET reports.

  • USAID/BHA partner WFP reaches nearly 282,000 people with emergency food assistance and distributes approximately 280,000 hot meals to earthquake-affected individuals as of mid-November

