Haiti – Complex Emergency - Fact Sheet #2 Fiscal Year (FY) 2022
SITUATION AT A GLANCE
11.4 MILLION Estimated Population of Haiti UN – March 2021
4.3 MILLION People Likely Facing Severe Acute Food Insecurity in Haiti IPC – September 2021
2.1 MILLION People Exposed to Strong—MMI Level VI—or Above Shaking During August 14 Earthquake USGS – August 2021
650,000 People Requiring Humanitarian Assistance Due to the Earthquake UN – August 2021
15,011 Earthquake-Related Deaths and Injuries Reported GoH – September 2021
Insecurity in Port-au-Prince and related fuel shortages continue to hamper essential services and earthquake response activities in Haiti.
Households across Haiti will likely continue facing Stressed and Crisis levels of acute food insecurity through at least January, FEWS NET reports.
USAID/BHA partner WFP reaches nearly 282,000 people with emergency food assistance and distributes approximately 280,000 hot meals to earthquake-affected individuals as of mid-November