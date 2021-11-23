Haiti – Complex Emergency - Fact Sheet #2 Fiscal Year (FY) 2022

SITUATION AT A GLANCE

11.4 MILLION Estimated Population of Haiti UN – March 2021

4.3 MILLION People Likely Facing Severe Acute Food Insecurity in Haiti IPC – September 2021

2.1 MILLION People Exposed to Strong—MMI Level VI—or Above Shaking During August 14 Earthquake USGS – August 2021

650,000 People Requiring Humanitarian Assistance Due to the Earthquake UN – August 2021

15,011 Earthquake-Related Deaths and Injuries Reported GoH – September 2021

Insecurity in Port-au-Prince and related fuel shortages continue to hamper essential services and earthquake response activities in Haiti.

Households across Haiti will likely continue facing Stressed and Crisis levels of acute food insecurity through at least January, FEWS NET reports.