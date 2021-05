Haiti - Complex Emergency Fact Sheet #2, Fiscal Year (FY) 2021

SITUATION AT A GLANCE

11.4 MILLION Estimated Population of Haiti UN – March 2021

4.4 MILLION People in Need of Humanitarian Assistance UN – January 2020

1.5 MILLION Estimated People Prioritized for Humanitarian Assistance in 2021 UN – March 2020

1.3 MILLION Estimated People Relief Agencies Aim to Reach with Emergency Food Assistance in 2021 UN – March 2021

• The security situation in Haiti remains volatile with a significant increase in the number of armed attacks, homicides, and kidnappings for ransom in recent months.

• Attacks by non-state actors displaced more than 3,000 people from Tabarre Issa between March 29 and 31.

• USAID/BHA partners continue to deliver food assistance to address acute food insecurity across Haiti.