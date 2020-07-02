Haiti - Complex Emergency Fact Sheet #2, Fiscal Year (FY) 2020

On March 19, Haitian President Jovenel Moïse declared a state of health emergency across the country in response to the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic and introduced measures to prevent the spread of the virus, including international travel restrictions and physical distancing requirements. The UN reports a significant increase of confirmed COVID-19 cases in the country since mid-May, identifying COVID-19 surveillance, public awareness messaging on the disease, and health care and water, sanitation, and hygiene (WASH) support as priority needs.

The effects of political unrest and economic instability, including the depreciation of the Haitian gourde, have reduced household purchasing power and further limited livelihood opportunities, the UN reports. Additionally, fuel shortages, protests, roadblocks, and sporadic security incidents continue to limit access to essential services and markets in major cities across Haiti, increasing the cost of food and other basic goods. The economic impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic are also further hindering vulnerable households’ ability to meet basic food needs.