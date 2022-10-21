Haiti - Complex Emergency - Fact Sheet #1 Fiscal Year (FY) 2023

SITUATION AT A GLANCE

11.4 MILLION Estimated Population of Haiti

UN – March 2022

4.9 MILLION People in Need of Humanitarian Assistance

UN – September 2022

4.7 MILLION People Projected to Face Acute Food Insecurity Through February

GoH – October 2022

2.5 MILLION People Targeted for Humanitarian Assistance

UN – September 2022

115 Confirmed Cholera Cases

GoH – October 2022

• Armed groups have blocked access to the capital city of Port-au-Prince’s Varreux Terminal, Haiti’s main port of fuel entry, since mid-September, resulting in widespread fuel shortages and civil unrest.

• Fuel and food prices have increased significantly in Haiti in recent months, adversely affecting vulnerable populations and exacerbating food insecurity.

• The GoH had reported 115 confirmed cases of cholera and 964 suspected cases, including 33 related deaths, as of October 19.

• In response to the worsening humanitarian crisis in Haiti, USAID/BHA activated a DART and RMT on October 14, helping to coordinate the urgent delivery of critical relief supplies.