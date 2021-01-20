Haiti + 1 more
Haiti - Complex Emergency Fact Sheet #1, Fiscal Year (FY) 2021
SITUATION AT A GLANCE
11.4 MILLION Estimated Population of Haiti
UN – November 2020
6.3 MILLION Estimated People Affected by the Complex Emergency in Haiti
UN – January 2020
4.4 MILLION People in Need of Humanitarian Assistance
UN – November 2020
1.6 MILLION People Relief Agencies Aim to Reach with Emergency Food Assistance
UN – May 2020
Security conditions have deteriorated in Port-au-Prince since late November due to an increase in kidnappings and political protests.
The GoH recorded an increase in COVID-19 cases in December; relief actors are prioritizing health and WASH interventions to curb the spread of the disease.
Elevated commodity prices, the ongoing socioeconomic effects of COVID-19, and a late-December fuel shortage continue to disrupt livelihoods and drive acute food insecurity among vulnerable households countrywide.