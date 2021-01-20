Haiti - Complex Emergency Fact Sheet #1, Fiscal Year (FY) 2021

SITUATION AT A GLANCE

11.4 MILLION Estimated Population of Haiti

UN – November 2020

6.3 MILLION Estimated People Affected by the Complex Emergency in Haiti

UN – January 2020

4.4 MILLION People in Need of Humanitarian Assistance

UN – November 2020

1.6 MILLION People Relief Agencies Aim to Reach with Emergency Food Assistance

UN – May 2020

Security conditions have deteriorated in Port-au-Prince since late November due to an increase in kidnappings and political protests.

The GoH recorded an increase in COVID-19 cases in December; relief actors are prioritizing health and WASH interventions to curb the spread of the disease.