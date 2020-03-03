Haiti - Complex Emergency Fact Sheet #1, Fiscal Year (FY) 2020

Socio-political unrest in Haiti than began in July 2018 and increased in mid-September 2019 has resulted in insecurity, disrupted humanitarian supply chains, and exacerbated humanitarian needs across the country. Despite relative calm in December 2019 and January 2020, insecurity persists, hindering the ability of Haitians to meet basic needs. The depreciation of the Haitian gourde, fuel shortages, and gang-related roadblocks have limited access to basic services, food, livelihood opportunities, and markets, while impeding humanitarian access to vulnerable populations. The UN estimates that the crisis has impacted approximately 6.3 million people across Haiti and left an estimated 4.6 million people—more than 40 percent of the country’s population—in need of humanitarian assistance in 2020.