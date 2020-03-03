Haiti + 1 more
Haiti - Complex Emergency Fact Sheet #1, Fiscal Year (FY) 2020
Attachments
HIGHLIGHTS
UN estimates 4.6 million people in need of humanitarian assistance
USAID/OFDA provides $1 million to WFP to support logistics efforts
USAID/FFP contributes an additional $6.1 million in emergency food assistance to WFP
KEY DEVELOPMENTS
Socio-political unrest in Haiti than began in July 2018 and increased in mid-September 2019 has resulted in insecurity, disrupted humanitarian supply chains, and exacerbated humanitarian needs across the country. Despite relative calm in December 2019 and January 2020, insecurity persists, hindering the ability of Haitians to meet basic needs. The depreciation of the Haitian gourde, fuel shortages, and gang-related roadblocks have limited access to basic services, food, livelihood opportunities, and markets, while impeding humanitarian access to vulnerable populations. The UN estimates that the crisis has impacted approximately 6.3 million people across Haiti and left an estimated 4.6 million people—more than 40 percent of the country’s population—in need of humanitarian assistance in 2020.
USAID is providing emergency food assistance and supporting humanitarian coordination and logistics efforts in Haiti to ensure relief actors can reach vulnerable populations. Additionally, USAID partners are conducting activities that aim to build resilience and reduce disaster risks; strengthen livelihoods, shelters, and water, sanitation, and hygiene (WASH) infrastructure; and bolster national self-sufficiency in emergency preparedness and management.