Haiti - Civil unrest, update (DG ECHO) (ECHO Daily Flash of 16 September 2022)

Following the demonstrations to protest against the increase in the cost of living and fuel prices of past days, lootings and violent riots took place in Port au Prince and in some provincial cities on 16 September. World Food Programme (WFP) and Caritas stocks were looted and the Care office was attacked in the city of Gonaives (centre of the country).

In Port au Prince, several houses were burned and the premises of the national television attacked and looted. Casualties are reported in several areas of the capital, but no official or compiled data is available so far.

Some political leaders continue to urge the population to demonstrate against the government's decision to increase fuel prices and a leader of one of the main gangs of Port au Prince announced that they will accompany the population in their protests.

The Banks Association announced the closure of all commercial banks in the country after the attacks against several branches.