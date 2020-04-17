Haiti: Civil Unrest (MDRHT017) DREF Final Report

A. SITUATION ANALYSIS

Civil unrest since July 2018 has severely affected Haiti and has resulted in a social, security and economic crisis which further deteriorated its precarious humanitarian situation. On September 16th, massive demonstrations against the increased cost of petrol products, the high cost of life and corruption sparked in Port-au-Prince. The events which lasted for over 8 weeks, lead to a complete lock-down of the country and entirely halted the socio-economic activities during civil-unrest. As a direct result of the roadblocks, humanitarian assistance programs had to be temporarily paused. The unrest affected the Port-au-Prince Metropolitan area, as well as all main cities in the country. Between September and October 2019, reports mention 17 death and 189 wounded directly linked with the social unrest situation. 42 death linked with the events were reported as of November 2020.

The health sector was severely affected due to the disruption of the supply chain caused by the road-blocks set-up in strategic access points in the capital and major cities in the country. Blood products and Medical consumables became scarce for several weeks. Medical transport was also hampered by the lack of access to health facilities for victims of protests and for people in need of pre-hospital care. The Les Cayes hospital was looted during the events and several health centers temporarily shut down activity due to shortage of basic items or lack of personnel.

The impact on Livelihood was dire as the country’s economic activities was shut for an extended period of a time. In a context of growing food insecurity, the civil unrest further degraded a context marked by the annual increase of the price of the basic food basket by 34% and devaluation of the local currency. The insecurity greatly limited the capacity of humanitarian actors to access the 1.3 million Haitians targeted by humanitarian assistance.

The education sector was also hit has schools remained closed for the most time between September and December 2020. The weeks which followed the unrest in December 2019 and January 2020 were characterized by a tensed situation as demonstrating groups issued daily calls to resume the “Peyi Lock” operations. Consequently, the commemorations planned for the tenth anniversary of the 2010 earthquake were canceled or limited. The period was also marked by heightened insecurity due to an increase of urban violence and kidnappings.