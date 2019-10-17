Haiti: Civil Unrest (MDRHT016) Emergency Plan of Action Final Report

A. SITUATION ANALYSIS

Description of the disaster

Since January 2019 large protests have taken place in the capital and other main cities of the country.

The socio-economic crisis and the devaluation of the local currency, the Gourde, against the American dollar (USD) and the resulting increase in prices have fuelled a strong public discontent. Fuel shortages have sparked riots and have led to interrupted water supplies, while people have struggled to find fuel for their generators, stoves, and vehicles. At least 17 people have died and nearly 200 have been injured in the recent protests, according to the Haiti-based National Network for the Defense of Human Rights.

The current protracted economic crisis has generated an inflation rate of nearly 18%2 over a one-year period; reaching at least 20% on rice and 30% on certain other food products. It is also hampering the stability of all petrolproducts' supply throughout the country; which has heavy impacts on transports and electricity supply.

At humanitarian needs level, the United Nations (UN) figures identify nearly 2.6 million people in situation of food insecurity3 ; with a specific vulnerability for the population which hardly recovered from the previous disasters (hurricane Matthew, earthquake in the North, January drought and/or cholera outbreaks).

As a result, the context in Haiti remains tense, with sporadic small protests and roadblocks throughout the country. Acts of violence, as infighting between criminal groups, have been occurring on a regular basis but generally limited to specific areas. As detailed in the timeline below, several calls for protests have been issued by civil society groups between March & May 2019, with low popular mobilization, however.