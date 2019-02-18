Haiti: Civil Unrest (MDRHT016) DREF Emergency Plan of Action

A. Situation analysis

Description of the disaster

Violent demonstrations began in October 2018 and have put Haiti in a situation of uncertainty on a daily basis. The current national socio-economic crisis should be read in the light of events which deeply affected the country in the past years and months. Struggling to recover from a devastating earthquake in 2010, Haiti has been repeatedly impacted by disastrous events leaving the population in a state of constant recovery such as cholera outbreaks from 2020 to 2017, Hurricane Mathew in 2016, and in 2018 an earthquake and social unrest.

Since January 2019 large protests has taken place in the capital and other cities of Haiti leaving people dead and several injured.

The socio-economic crisis and the devaluation of the local currency (the Gourde) against the US dollar and the resulting increase in prices have fueled public discontent. The last social protests involved in some cases a high degree of violence, including attacks to public buildings and private companies, burning of gas stations and banks and people injured and killed. Police are deployed to in key locations to try to control the situation. Some supermarkets are still open for a few hours per day but there are big concerns about the evolution of the situation, all schools and universities are closed. Many key streets of the capital and other cities have been blocked. This has an impact in terms of access by the population to basic services and goods.

On February 5th, the government declared a state of economic emergency at an extraordinary Council of Ministers broadcast live on television to fight against famine and expensive cost of life. It included eleven (11) steps to reduce the state's life-course such as the reinforcement of certain social measures including subsidies for 8 products identified in the basic food market.

On February 6th several blockades and barricades registered in the metropolitan area (Tabarre, Delmas 33-Gerald battle-Croix of the Missions-Bas of the city) and in some provinces (Petit Goave-allet; Route Mirebalais-Lascahobas,

Aquin, Les Cayes) with intervention of the Police to stop it quickly. Continuing February 7th with numerous demonstrations were recorded throughout the day around the points of access of Pétionville, including Delmas, the Pan- American, Lalue, Pilgrim/Thomassin, Frères.

Over the weekend of February 9, the situation remained tense with reported roads blocked and increased violence during protests as the crowd looted and started fires on several places. On February 13, 2019 large movements of people continue in the streets. Blockages have been reported in Mais Gate, Delmas 95 and the area from Mariani to Bizoton.

Protests and road blocks have been reported in all major cities of the country such as Port-au-Prince, Leogane, Les Cayes, Jacmel, Jeremie, Petit-Goave, St Marc, Cap-Haitien, Mirebalais.

The evolution of the situation is very unpredictable and is expected to continue the upcoming days.