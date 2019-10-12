12 Oct 2019

Haiti: Civil Unrest Information bulletin no. 2

Report
from International Federation of Red Cross And Red Crescent Societies
Published on 10 Oct 2019 View Original
preview
Download PDF (1.01 MB)

The situation

Haiti has continuously faced social unrest since July 2018 with mobilization of demonstrations against the increased cost of petrol products, the high cost of life and corruption allegations.

Fuel shortages have sparked riots and have led to interrupted water supplies, while people have struggled to find fuel for their generators, stoves, and vehicles.

The events of February 2019, known as Operation “Pays Lock”, resulted in a complete paralysis of the country’s economy for 15 days. The Haitian Red Cross requested Disaster Relief Emergency Funds to respond to the humanitarian consequences of this prolonged crisis. A 320,000 Swiss francs operation was implemented between February and July 2019 (MDRHT016) in order to provide first-aid and prehospital care; as well as strengthening the capacities of the National Society to coordinate and provide assistance to the Haitian population during such events.

Since September 16, 2019 and close to daily to date, manifestations have taken place in Port-au-Prince and the main provinces. Blockages have affected water supply and access to medical services and supplies

Haitians titled the manifestation on Friday, October 4th "Mobilizasyon san Limit," or "Unlimited Mobilization". Since then, many humanitarian organisations have had to postpone their operations, including World Food Programme, due to security concerns and lack of fuel.

