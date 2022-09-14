Haiti - Civil unrest and violence upsurge (DG ECHO, media) (ECHO Daily Flash of 14 September 2022)

-
Demonstrations that have been taking place for several weeks in Haiti to protest against insecurity, increase in the cost of living and lack of fuel, have experienced an upsurge in violence this week following the Prime Minister's address to the nation on 11 September, indicating the interruption of fuel subsidies, which will automatically lead to higher prices. Fuel is already very scarce across the country and expensive on the black market.
-
Upon such declaration, barricades have multiplied in the country as well as roadblocks and attacks to petrol stations, in particular in the capital Port au Prince where most of commercial and public buildings, including the embassies of France and Spain, will remain closed today.
-
Looting attempts in the Petion Ville area (where EU Delegation and DG ECHO offices are located) were registered. Several exchanges of gunfire were heard as well.