11 Jun 2019

Haiti - Civil unrest and food crisis (DG ECHO, FAO)(ECHO Daily Flash of 11 June 2019)

Report
from European Commission's Directorate-General for European Civil Protection and Humanitarian Aid Operations
Published on 11 Jun 2019 View Original

  • Haiti is facing a sharp deterioration of the political and socio-economic situation. A large demonstration was organised by the political opposition on 9 June, calling for the President's resignation, which gathered several thousand Haitians in Port-au-Prince and other major cities. The demonstration turned violent with roadblocks and looting reported. Three deaths have been linked to the demonstrations, cars were burned and buildings damaged. On 10 June, commercial activities had been limited and schools remained closed.

  • The unfolding situation has resulted in the cancellation of the mission of EU Member States' humanitarian counsellors to the UN this week.

  • Haiti is facing a large-scale food emergency, with 37% of the rural population in need of humanitarian food assistance.

  • Haiti's humanitarian crisis is currently largely underfunded (<10%) and is, according to the UN's Food and Agriculture Organisation (FAO), the most underfunded crisis in the world in 2019.

