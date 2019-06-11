Haiti - Civil unrest and food crisis (DG ECHO, FAO)(ECHO Daily Flash of 11 June 2019)

Haiti is facing a sharp deterioration of the political and socio-economic situation. A large demonstration was organised by the political opposition on 9 June, calling for the President's resignation, which gathered several thousand Haitians in Port-au-Prince and other major cities. The demonstration turned violent with roadblocks and looting reported. Three deaths have been linked to the demonstrations, cars were burned and buildings damaged. On 10 June, commercial activities had been limited and schools remained closed.

The unfolding situation has resulted in the cancellation of the mission of EU Member States' humanitarian counsellors to the UN this week.

Haiti is facing a large-scale food emergency, with 37% of the rural population in need of humanitarian food assistance.