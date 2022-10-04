Haiti – Cholera outbreak (DG ECHO, DG ECHO Partners, Ministry of Health, WHO/PAHO, MSF, NGOs, Media) (ECHO Daily Flash of 4 October 2022)

On 1 October 2022, after the confirmation of two positive cases, the Health Authorities in Haiti declared an outbreak of Cholera. More than 20 cases including 7 fatalities are under ongoing investigation in various communes of Port-au-Prince. The real spread of the virus is difficult to determine.
The country is under a multi-layer crisis, including an acute lack of fuel countrywide. Gang criminality, violent demonstrations and lootings make access very challenging. Hospitals struggle to remain open due the limited mobility of their staff and the lack of fuel and access to potable water (the main water producer announced the suspension of operations due to lack of fuel), and basic goods is extremely difficult.
DG ECHO Partners have announced their support to the national authorities and are establishing response mechanisms, from prevention to surveillance and treatment. Haiti last confirmed cholera case was in December 2019. The epidemic caused more than 10,000 deaths across the country between 2010 and 2019.