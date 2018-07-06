06 Jul 2018

Haiti: Cholera figures (as of 30 June 2018)

Infographic
from UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs
Published on 30 Jun 2018 View Original
preview
Download PDF (706.97 KB)

During the month of May 2018, 708 suspected cases of cholera and 8 deaths were recorded throughout the country. This reflects a reduction of 47% in the number of cases and 11% in the number of registered deaths compared to the same period in 2017. Nevertheless, the trend of increasing number of cases observed since March 2018 continued in May with more suspected cases recorded than in April 2018 (422 cases). Localized outbreaks were favored by heavy rains in May, which sometimes disrupted response activities. The departments of the Center and Artibonite continue to record the most cases.

To maintain the positive momentum observed since the beginning of 2018, it remains essential to continue to improve cholera response activities, have better coordination of cholera response and ensure good case management. These include increasing community awareness during rapid responses, distributing household water chlorination products to households, and responding to suspected cases within 48 hours. In addition, a strong surveillance system is needed to detect each case of cholera.

