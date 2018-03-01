01 Mar 2018

Haiti: Cholera figures (as of 28 February 2018)

from UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs
Published on 28 Feb 2018 View Original
Download PDF (4.2 MB)

The year 2018 started against the backdrop of the good results achieved in the cholera response in 2017. The previous year ended with the lowest number of annual suspected cholera cases recorded since the beginning of the epidemic in 2010. The incidence rate of 0.12% for 2017 brought the country closer to the objective of the medium-term cholera elimination plan (PNEC) which targets 0.1% at the end of 2018.

In January 2018, 432 suspected cases and 4 deaths were reported, a decrease of 77% and 87% respectively, compared to January 2017. Therefore, the first few weeks of 2018 had the lowest ever recorded incidence since the beginning of the epidemic. However, surveillance and response must continue at the same level of intensity to avoid a resurgence of the epidemic in 2018.

