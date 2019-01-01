Haiti: Cholera figures (as of 26 December 2018)

From January to October 2018, the Ministry of Public Health and Population (MSPP) reported 3,430 suspected cholera cases and 38 deaths. In the last three months, from August to October 2018, 550 suspected cases and 5 deaths were reported, corresponding to a decrease of 81% and 84%, respectively, compared to the same period in 2017, 2,830 suspected cases and 32 deaths. These progress are significant and encourage to maintain the efforts carried out because as long as the cholera is present on the Haitian territory, an upsurge of the epidemic is still possible.

Epidemiological and laboratory surveillance, case management and rapid response teams therefore remain the best guarantee of effectiveness combating the epidemic. These activities have to be maintained and their funding assured, in order to reach the elimination of the epidemic as soon as possible.