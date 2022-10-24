Haiti – Cholera epidemics (DG ECHO, UN OCHA) (ECHO Daily Flash of 21 October 2022)

As of 18 October, the Ministry of Health reported 23 in hospital deaths, 111 confirmed cases, and 725 suspected cases of cholera, including 188 hospitalized cases. These figures do not include cases reported at the Port-au-Prince Civil Prison. Children under age 14 account for approximately 50% of suspected cases. In the national penitentiary, 12 cases have been confirmed as of 16 October, along with 271 suspected cases and 14 deaths.
While the majority of suspected cases are concentrated in the Ouest department, including in Cité Soleil and in Port-au-Prince, a number of suspected cases have also been identified in the Centre department.
As of 18 October, the 13 cholera treatment centers (CTCs) in operation have a total bed capacity of 420.
The blockade of the main oil terminal in the country continues to inflict devastating impacts on medical facilities and health care workers. Several hospitals have confirmed that they will be forced to limit their services, including surgeries that require the use of electrical generators.