01 Jan 2020

Haiti: Capacity Statement 2018

Report
from Action Against Hunger USA
Published on 31 Oct 2019 View Original
Key Findings

Total Beneficiaries

17,257: Children reached with lifesaving nutrition and health programs.

140,768: People reached by WASH interventions.

15,533: Beneficiaries of our food security and livelihoods programs, including cash transfers and DRR.

Budget: $6.1 M

Staff: 157

Donors: ECHO, EU, UNICEF, USAID

Mandate and Mission

Action Against Hunger has been operating in Haiti since 1985. Due to its geographic location, Haiti is very exposed to natural disasters such as hurricanes, drought, earthquakes and floods. However, the country’s capacity to respond to catastrophes is very limited, thus making it highly vulnerable. In 2018, heavy rains and a magnitude 5.9 earthquake in October affected thousands of people in the North-West and Artibonite Departments. Haiti’s socio-economic situation, aggravated by depreciation of the local currency and rampant inflation, continues to drive chronic food insecurity. According to EMMUS VI(2016-2017), 4% of children are acutely malnourished , 22% suffer from chronic malnutrition and 10% are underweight. This year, we focused on improving the implementation of our development projects while maintaining our capacity to respond to emergencies.

