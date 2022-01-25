Haiti: Aftershocks - Flash Update #1 (As of 24 January 2022)

This report was produced by OCHA Haiti in collaboration with United Nations agencies, funds and programmes, nongovernmental organizations and humanitarian partners.

HIGHLIGHTS

On the morning of 24 January 2022, two aftershocks of magnitude 5.4 and 5.6, respectively, hit the department of Nippes. According to the General Directorate of Civil Protection (DGPC), two people died while 52 others were injured.

The housing and education sectors are the most affected. In the Sud and Nippes departments, all schools were forced to close their doors. Some 21 students were admitted to the Sainte Thérèse Hospital in Miragoâne, including 7 who were unconscious and 3 "in a state of shock”.

Approximately 190 houses were destroyed and more than 590 were damaged. No further damage to health institutions or any other public buildings has been reported.

PRELIMINARY ASSESSMENT

2 Dead

52 People injured

834 Families in need of assistance

780+ Houses damaged or destroyed

SITUATION & RESPONSE OVERVIEW

Five months after a 7.2-magnitude quake severely affected the departments of Sud, Nippes and Grand'Anse on 14 August 2021, back-to-back aftershocks of magnitude 5.45 at 8:20 a.m. and 5.6 at 9:06 a.m. occurred on the morning of 24 January. These consecutive quakes lead to the death of two people and the injury of 52 others, destroying homes and triggering widespread panic, particularly among the school-age population, according to the DGPC.

In the commune of Fonds-des-Nègres, a man and a woman died after a landslide and the collapse of a wall. More than 780 houses were damaged or destroyed, leaving 834 families, who were already living in houses rendered weak by the 14 August earthquake, homeless. Local authorities and Civil Protection are coordinating response efforts to assist and protect the affected population.

The DGPC has deployed volunteers to the most affected communes of Petite-Rivière-de-Nippes, Fonds-des-Nègres, and Anse-à-Veau to keep the population informed and clean up damaged or destroyed homes. Additionally, a team of volunteers has been mobilized to conduct rapid needs assessments. According to these initial assessments, the main needs identified include psychosocial support for the affected population, particularly students, temporary shelter and non-food items (hygiene and kitchen kits, among others) for affected families.