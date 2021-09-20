Haiti after the earthquake: providing emergency relief to those in need

The impact of the devastating earthquake that hit Haiti on 14 August worsened the already fragile situation of the country.

With more than 2,200 people dead, over 12,000 left injured by the catastrophe and vital infrastructures severely damaged, the population required immediate assistance to help them pull through the emergency.

When dealing with a large-scale natural hazard, shelter, water, sanitation, and hygiene are critical needs that must be addressed quickly.

The EU helped coordinating the response on the ground by sending a team of experts to assess the situation. We worked together with partners already operating in Haiti such as the International Organization for Migration (IOM), UNICEF and World Food Program.

Thanks to EU humanitarian funding, the distribution sites located in areas with high presence of displaced population such as Camp-Perrin, provide hygiene and shelter kits, water canisters and other primary goods to Haitians in need.