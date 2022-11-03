Haiti | 2022 Cholera outbreak Report #1 - 03 November 2022

Population movements from cholera-affected areas and identification of communes at potentially increased risk of new outbreaks: report from 03 November 2022

Executive summary

Haiti is experiencing a cholera epidemic. Our research on the 2010 cholera outbreak showed that mobility indicators derived from aggregated and anonymised Call Detail Records (CDRs) were predictive (with uncertainty) of the geographic spread of the epidemic. Here, we show mobility patterns relevant to the ongoing outbreak and replicate our analyses to identify areas potentially at increased risk of new outbreaks. In combination with other evidence, this can help identify areas to be prioritised for surveillance and interventions.

As is normal, most trips are short-distance. Travel from the Port-au-Prince metropolitan area, where there are high numbers of suspected cases, is concentrated in nearby communes in the Ouest department but longer trips are also observed (Map 1). Our modelling of the estimated flows of infectious persons (Map 2) also highlights communes in the Nippes, Artibonite and Sud departments as further areas at potentially increased risk of new outbreaks. We also show that geographic proximity to communes with confirmed cases alone may not equate to higher risk of new outbreaks.

The analyses have limitations and should be used in conjunction with other available evidence (see Data considerations). We welcome feedback from responders to help us improve future reports and any requests for specific analyses. As new areas acquire local transmission, the risks shown in this report will change and we aim to update the analyses.