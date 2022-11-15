Haiti 2022 Cholera Flash Appeal (Mid Oct 2022 - Mid Apr 2023)

On 2 October 2022, national authorities reported the first two confirmed cases of Vibrio cholerae in the Port-au-Prince area. As of 10 November, the Ministry of Public Health and Population (Ministère de la Santé Publique et de la Population, MSPP per its French acronym) reported 7,212 suspected cases, 700 confirmed cases and 142 deaths across the country. Over 6,315 patients are currently hospitalized in cholera treatment centers. The country is experiencing a cholera outbreak with a 72% increase in suspected cases between 3 and 11 November.

As the affected people rises, there are fears that the disease will spread rapidly to other urban centers in the country.

According to PAHO/WHO, between 300,000 and 500,000 people are at risk of contracting the disease and nearly 40% of suspected cases are children under 15 years of age.

The situation is very concerning as the resurgence of cholera is occurring in a complex socio-political context added to a security and humanitarian crises that have paralyzed the country since September 2022. Indeed, the blockade of the main oil terminal has critically restricted the functioning of basic services such as electricity, water distribution, health centers and telecommunications among others.

Moreover, the country is experiencing a severe food crisis. According to the latest analysis of the Integrated Food Security Phase Classification (IPC) published in October 2022, 4.7 million people, almost half of the population is experiencing high levels of acute food insecurity, with 19,200 of these people in the disaster category (IPC Phase 5).

The objective of this Flash Appeal is to provide rapid financial support to contain the spread of cholera in Haiti, through WASH and health activities, while responding to humanitarian needs, particularly in the areas of food security, nutrition, protection and nutrition, in the most affected areas. Fundings will also be allocated to support the logistical capacities of humanitarian partners and to strengthen the population's access to basic services. In total, the response strategy targets 1.4 million of the 1.6 million people in need for a financial requirement of $145.6 million.