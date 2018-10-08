Haiti: 2018 Earthquake Situation report No.2 (07 October 2018)

This report is produced by OCHA in collaboration with humanitarian partners. It is issued by OCHA Haiti and covers the period from 06 October to 07 October 2018 (11 A.M). The next report will be issued on 07 October 06 P.M.

Main Points

An earthquake of magnitude 5.9 occurred 20km north of Port-de-Paix (North West) Saturday, 6 October at 8:10pm local time (New York time). It was felt across the majority of the departments of Haiti and Port-auPrince (West department) and Santo Domingo (Dominican Republic). 2 replicas occurred. No tsunami alert regarding the seism was launched by the DPC.

According to the last updated information from the DPC today September 7 October (10 A.M), the seism has caused the death of 12 people - 8 in Port-de-Paix (North-West department), 3 in Gros Morne (Artibonite department) and 1 in Saint Louis du Nord (North-West department) – and wounded 151 persons. The departments of Artibonite, North-West (including Tortuga Island) and North were affected.

Situation Overview

Estimation of people affected

The DPC confirmed several people wounded in the North-West, North and Artibonite departments.

20 wounded in Gonaives (Artibonite)

30 wounded in Gros Morne (Artibonite)

4 wounded in Terre Neuve (Artibonite)

14 victims in Cap Haitien (North department)

4 wounded in Plaisance (North)

63 wounded in North-West department

Hospitals are receiving wounded in North, North-West and and Artibonite departments

3 524 000 people live in the North, North-West and Artibonite departements.

Population North department: 1 067 177

Population Artibonite department: 1 727 524

Population North-West department: 728 807

Damages

According to DPC, several houses were destroyed or damaged:

5 in Gonaives (Artibonite)

25 in Gros-Morne (Artibonite)

8 in Terre Neuve (Artibonite)

No damages reported in Cap Haitien (North) so far

No major damages on transport and public infrastructures were reported, except 1 cultural center which collapsed in Gros Morne (Artibonite).

At this point, no more detailed information on damages in North-West department are available.

Humanitarian Needs / Response

Response capacities