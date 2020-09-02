Haïti – COVID-19 : Flash Update No 8 As of 31 August 2020 (11:00 Haiti time)

OCHA Haiti produces this report in collaboration with PAHO/WHO, other UN agencies and humanitarian partners.

Key Messages

● As of 31 August 2020, a total of 8,224 laboratory-confirmed cases of COVID-19, including 201 deaths, have been reported by Haiti’s Ministry of Public Health and Population (MSPP). The downward trend in the incidence of laboratory-confirmed cases persists across the country.

● The daily number of confirmed cases has decreased from about 280 in late May to less than 50 in recent weeks.

The overall case-fatality rate (the proportion of deaths among confirmed cases) is at 2.44%. At the departmental level, Grand’Anse and Artibonite are recording the highest case fatality rates (7.45% and 7.87%, respectively).

Government Updates

● On 4, July 2020, the Haitian Government relaunched the Commission Multisectorielle de Gestion de la Pandemie du COVID-19 (CMGP-COVID19) for 90 days. The Commission will advise the Ministry of Public Health and Population (MSPP) on issues relating to the strategic planning, the development and the implementation of the National COVID-19 Operational Response Plan (PONR).

● Schools reopened on August10, 2020 and have been encouraged to take additional precautions such as increasing ventilation in classrooms, assigning dedicated personnel for COVID-19 prevention, and raising awareness amongst students.