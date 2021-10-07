Grant approved for earthquake victims in Haiti

The Government of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region has accepted the advice of the Disaster Relief Fund Advisory Committee and approved from the Disaster Relief Fund a grant of $4.347 million to World Vision Hong Kong for providing relief to earthquake victims in Haiti.

Announcing the grant today (October 5), a Government spokesman said that the earthquake in Haiti had affected around 1.2 million people. The grant will be used to provide hygiene kits, shelter kits, bedding kits and kitchen kits to benefit around 9 600 victims. The Committee hoped that the grant would facilitate the provision of timely relief to the victims and help them restore their normal living.

"In line with the practices, World Vision Hong Kong will submit an evaluation report and an audited account on the use of the grant after the relief project has been completed," the spokesman said.

Ends/Tuesday, October 5, 2021

Issued at HKT 18:00