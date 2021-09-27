Glimpses of Sud: A post-earthquake account from Haiti’s most affected region

South-west Haiti’s Sud Department is still reeling from the devastating earthquake that struck one month ago. The city of Les Cayes and surrounding towns suffered extensive damage and deaths, and tens of thousands of people were left without shelter and access to water and basic health care.

In the greater region affected by the 14 August quake – which includes Grand'Anse and Nippes Departments – nearly 54,000 homes were destroyed and hundreds of thousands of people displaced. People who suffered only partial damage to their homes (more than 83,000 buildings) did not fare much better.

