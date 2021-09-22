Haiti

GIEWS Update: Haiti 22-September-2021

Highlights

  • A 7.2-magnitude earthquake and a tropical depression have caused losses of lives and severe damages to infrastructure in Sud, Grand’Anse, Nippes and Sud-Est departments.

  • The food insecurity situation, which has been steadily worsening since 2018 amid the economic downturn and socio-political turmoil, has deteriorated significantly due to losses of livelihoods caused by the natural disasters.

  • In the four affected departments, about 980 000 people are estimated to be severely food insecure between September 2021 and February 2022, about 45 percent of the local population.

  • It is also likely that stored crops have been lost, while the 2021 second season maize and bean crops have been affected by flooding and landslides.

