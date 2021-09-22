GIEWS Update: Haiti 22-September-2021

Highlights

A 7.2-magnitude earthquake and a tropical depression have caused losses of lives and severe damages to infrastructure in Sud, Grand’Anse, Nippes and Sud-Est departments.

The food insecurity situation, which has been steadily worsening since 2018 amid the economic downturn and socio-political turmoil, has deteriorated significantly due to losses of livelihoods caused by the natural disasters.

In the four affected departments, about 980 000 people are estimated to be severely food insecure between September 2021 and February 2022, about 45 percent of the local population.