Funding Announcement: H2H Network Haiti Support Package

The H2H Network has activated its fund to provide rapid funding for specialized member agencies to strengthen the response, building on local capacities, knowledge and expertise. Five specialized H2H Network member agencies will support strategic security decision-making, mapping, AAP mechanisms (Accountability to Affected Populations), community dialogue and communication. The H2H Haiti support package is now fully operational and project activities will be completed by end of January 2022.

As part of the funded package, services are freely available to all responders.

The network and its fund are supported by UK aid from the UK government. The network is hosted by the Danish Refugee Council.