Haiti
Food Security Haiti - Food Crisis (DG ECHO, CNSA) (ECHO Daily Flash of 02 September 2020)
The acute IPC analysis preliminary presentation of the data for the period from August 2020 to February 2021 shows that a total of 4 million people are food insecure in Haiti (42% of the population); of which 9% are in state of emergency (Phase 4) and 33% in crisis (Phase 3). Areas in phase 4 (emergency) are in the upper Nord-West department and La Gonave island, the rest of the country is in phase 3 (crisis).
The projected situation for the period from March to June 2021 foresees a further deterioration of food security situation with more than 4.4 million people food insecure (46% of the population); of which 12% will be in emergency (Phase 4) and 34 % in crisis. During this period the South East region will be added to areas in phase 4 and all the remaining areas will be in phase 3.
The observed deterioration from the last IPC bulletin is mainly due to rising prices, the deterioration of the exchange rate, the reduction in transfers, poor agricultural harvests due to below normal rainfall, restrictions related to the COVID-19 pandemic and the impact of Tropical Storm Laura.