Food crisis in Haiti: Advocacy overview and key recommendations

WHAT IS THE PROBLEM?
The FAO defines food insecurity as a situation where people do not have regular access to enough safe and nutritious food for normal growth and development and healthy life. Indeed, Haiti continues to face catastrophic situations that weaken the lives of the population, especially those who are the most vulnerable. They find themselves in a humanitarian emergency linked to extreme food insecurity and malnutrition.
The figures are very alarming. According to the latest estimates of the Integrated Food Security and Humanitarian Phase Classification (IPC), 4.5 million Haitians (45% of the population) are threatened by acute food insecurity. This number is expected to increase to 4.6 million people due to the lack of access to basic food-stuffs and increased prices of products while incomes are increasingly precarious.
The problem of food insecurity affects families, including children, as they learn and affects their physical health. In 2021, approximately 217,000 Haitian children were suffering from acute malnutrition, according to the Humanitarian Needs Overview (HNO). This number may double by 2022 due to the various factors that explain the food insecurity situation in Haiti.
KEY MESSAGES
-
This is a children’s crisis. Almost half of those living in a food crisis are children.
-
No child should die from hunger and malnutrition. Yet, millions of children are on the precipice of starvation, with children in fragile/humanitarian contexts at heightened risk.
-
We cannot let this happen on our watch. All children and their families have the right to sufficient, nutritious, safe food for a healthy and productive life. Unfortunately, children living in fragile/humanitarian contexts are the furthest away from realizing this right, with children in their first 1,000 days (from pregnancy to 2 years of age) at particular risk of death and/or suffering lifelong consequences of acute malnutrition. Urgent action is needed to save children’s lives and safeguard their futures.
-
There is a significant gender dimension to hunger crisis. Food insecurity and loss of household income have negative, gendered impacts on women, men, boys, and girls, affecting socially constructed norms and gender roles, particularly at the household and community levels. Where hunger intersects with or may be driven by conflict, forced displacement, climate change or the socioeconomic impacts of COVID-19, women, girls, men, and boys are uniquely affected, and face exacerbated, gendered vulnerabilities and protection risks, including the adoption of harmful coping mechanisms and increased exposure to violence, abuse, and exploitation.