Food crisis in Haiti: Advocacy overview and key recommendations

WHAT IS THE PROBLEM?

The FAO defines food insecurity as a situation where people do not have regular access to enough safe and nutritious food for normal growth and development and healthy life. Indeed, Haiti continues to face catastrophic situations that weaken the lives of the population, especially those who are the most vulnerable. They find themselves in a humanitarian emergency linked to extreme food insecurity and malnutrition.

The figures are very alarming. According to the latest estimates of the Integrated Food Security and Humanitarian Phase Classification (IPC), 4.5 million Haitians (45% of the population) are threatened by acute food insecurity. This number is expected to increase to 4.6 million people due to the lack of access to basic food-stuffs and increased prices of products while incomes are increasingly precarious.

The problem of food insecurity affects families, including children, as they learn and affects their physical health. In 2021, approximately 217,000 Haitian children were suffering from acute malnutrition, according to the Humanitarian Needs Overview (HNO). This number may double by 2022 due to the various factors that explain the food insecurity situation in Haiti.

KEY MESSAGES