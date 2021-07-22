Flow Monitoring: Monitoring of Migratory Flows between Haiti and the Dominican Republic (Monthly Report 5 - June 2021)

INTRODUCTION

The migration flow between Haiti and the Dominican Republic (DR) in the island of Hispaniola is highly active and challenging as it is estimated that over half a million foreign born persons are living as irregular migrants in the DR, the vast majority of which - (497,825 persons) - being from the neighboring Republic of Haiti. Consequently, migration management between Haiti and the Dominican Republic and the protection of vulnerable migrants remains a major challenge on the island.

Due to the significant influx of returnees and in support of the Government of Haiti, IOM Haiti has established a Displacement Tracking Matrix initiative which focuses on reinforcing monitoring and data collection of border movement between the two countries. Border & Flow Monitoring aims to provide information on cross border returns of migrants from the Dominican Republic into Haiti and support the systematic identification, registration and profiling of Haitian migrants returning and/or being deported at all border crossing points with the DR in to provide key information on risks, needs and migration patterns. The previous application of the Border and Flow Monitoring monitored migratory flows on 50 Border Crossing Points – 4 official and 46 unofficial. The current one covers 20 Border Crossing Points – 4 official and 16 unofficial in collaboration with the Support Group for the Repatriated and Refugees (GARR in French).