Flow Monitoring: Monitoring of Migratory Flows between Haiti and the Dominican Republic (Monthly Report 3 - April 2021)

INTRODUCTION

The migration flow between Haiti and the Dominican Republic (DR) in the island of Hispaniola is highly active and challenging as it is estimated that over half a million foreign born persons are living as irregular migrants in the DR, the vast majority of which - (497,825 persons)1 - being from the neighboring Republic of Haiti. Consequently, migration management between Haiti and the Dominican Republic and the protection of vulnerable migrants remains a major challenge on the island.

Due to the significant influx of returnees and in support of the Government of Haiti, IOM Haiti has established a Displacement Tracking Matrix initiative which focuses on reinforcing monitoring and data collection of border movement between the two countries. Border & Flow Monitoring aims to provide information on cross border returns of migrants from the Dominican Republic into Haiti and support the systematic identification, registration and profiling of Haitian migrants returning and/or being deported at all border crossing points with the DR in to provide key information on risks, needs and migration patterns. The previous application of the Border and Flow Monitoring monitored migratory flows on 50 Border Crossing Points – 4 official and 46 unofficial. The current one covers 20 Border Crossing Points – 4 official and 16 unofficial in collaboration with the Support Group for the Repatriated and Refugees (GARR2 in French).

COVID-19 and D TM Adaptation

The COVID-19 outbreak first reported in the People’s Republic of China in late 2019 was declared a pandemic by the World Health Organization (WHO) on 11 March 2020. On 20 March the first two cases were confirmed in Haiti and the country remains at high risk of rapid contagion given the weak health system, the proximity and porous border with Dominican Republic. In response, the Government of Haiti (GoH) firstly communicated many important instructions to minimize the spread of the disease, particularly: closure of schools and factories, closure of airports and ports to passengers, banning of meetings of more than 10 people, nationwide curfew between 20:00 and 5:00 and plea for social distancing guidelines to be respected. Those measured were halted by 30 June 2020.

IOM has adapted its ongoing Displacement Tracking Matrix (DTM) initiative – specifically its Flow Monitoring component along the Haiti Dominican Republic border to firstly support the preparedness and later the response and assistance during the COVID-19 pandemic. Building on IOM’s past collaboration and the re-establishment of the the Border Monitoring Network of enumerators, the DTM action in Haiti aims to provide intra-regional migration patterns and trends to provide a better grasp of the different types of mobility from the two countries. Particularly, Flow Monitoring captures migratory flows along the border, assesses the basic needs of migrants and returnees and provides data on population movements to contribute to a more targeted and evidence-based response.