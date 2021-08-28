Flow Monitoring on 20 Border Crossing Points between Haiti and the Dominican Republic Special Situation Report - 14 August 2021 Earthquake - 15 August to 21 August 2021

CONTEXT

At 8:30am (GMT-4) on 14 August, a deadly, shallow earthquake rocked southwestern Haiti just 12km northeast of Saint-Louis du Sud, about 125 kilometers west of the capital Port-au-Prince. The quake severely affected buildings and homes and damaged critical infrastructure and roads, cutting off access to some areas in the southwest, such as national road 7, which connects Les Cayes and Jeremie. Official figures from the government of Haiti report 2,207 deaths and around 12,268 injured persons, figures likely to increase significantly in the coming days as reportedly 320 persons are still missing, and at least 650,000 people in need of humanitarian assistance. Additionally, 52,954 houses were destroyed and 77,006 houses were damaged. The Sud, Grand’Anse and Nippes departments, particularly the cities of Les Cayes, Jeremie and Anse-à-Veaux, were hardest hit, suffering extensive damage and destruction to buildings and homes, while in Petit-Trou-de-Nippes downed phone lines have left the city out of contact.

In response, IOM has activated its displacement monitoring tool, the Displacement Tracking Matrix (DTM) in the affected départements—Nippes, Sud and Grand’Anse in close coordination with the General Directorate for Civil Protection (DGPC). The current DTM activities aim to gather basic information on possible displacement locations, assess damages sustained to buildings following the earthquake and understand mobility caused by this event.

This Situation Report presents key findings on cross border movements observed along the border following this devastating earthquake.