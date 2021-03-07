Final evaluation of WFP Haiti’s Food for Education and Child Nutrition Programme (2016-2019)

October 2019

Scope and aim What have we evaluated and what for?

The Food for Education and Child Nutrition Programme 2016 – 2019 contributed to the efforts of the Government of Haiti (GoH) in establishing a viable foundation for school feeding activities. The evaluation assessed the relevance, effectiveness, efficiency and sustainability of the McGovern-Dole school meals model, driven by WFP’s aspiration for accountability and learning. It also focused on the long-term viability of the McGovern Dole Food for Education Programme (McGovern-Dole) model for school feeding in Haiti.