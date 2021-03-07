Haiti

Final evaluation of WFP Haiti’s Food for Education and Child Nutrition Programme (2016-2019)

Format
Evaluation and Lessons Learned
Source
Posted
Originally published
Origin
View original

Attachments

October 2019
Scope and aim What have we evaluated and what for?

The Food for Education and Child Nutrition Programme 2016 – 2019 contributed to the efforts of the Government of Haiti (GoH) in establishing a viable foundation for school feeding activities. The evaluation assessed the relevance, effectiveness, efficiency and sustainability of the McGovern-Dole school meals model, driven by WFP’s aspiration for accountability and learning. It also focused on the long-term viability of the McGovern Dole Food for Education Programme (McGovern-Dole) model for school feeding in Haiti.

Related Content