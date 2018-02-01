The EU mobilises €15 million for disaster preparedness and resilience-building in Haiti

Today the European Commission announced an aid package of €15 million for disaster preparedness and resilience-building in Haiti.

"Haiti is particularly vulnerable to natural disasters and we are stepping up EU support to help local populations become better prepared. Investment in prevention and preparedness today can save lives in the future," said EU Commissioner for Humanitarian Aid and Crisis Management, Christos Stylianides.

"The EU stands by Haiti, through our support for emergency preparedness as well as longer-term development actions. Our coordinated response strategy will have a true impact on people's lives by assisting those in need and making them more resilient," said the European Commissioner for International Cooperation and Development, Neven Mimica.

Due to its vulnerability to natural hazards and high levels of poverty, Haiti has limited capacity to cope with recurring emergencies caused by severe disasters and prolonged droughts worsened by the "El Niño" weather phenomenon. Most recently, it was struck by category 5 hurricane Irma (September 2017). An ongoing cholera epidemic and migration crisis are further challenges facing Haiti.

Of the new aid announced today, €5 million will support local disaster preparedness and response capacities in Haiti, to better anticipate and recover from crises caused by drought, cyclones, epidemics, and floods. The remaining €10 million will be allocated to the Pro-Resilience project which aims to improve the livelihoods, food and nutrition security of the most vulnerable households in the country.

The European Commission provides both humanitarian and development assistance to Haiti, with the country being the largest beneficiary of EU aid in the Latin American and Caribbean region.