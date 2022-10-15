Epidemiological Update: Resurgence of cholera in Haiti - 14 October 2022

Summary of the current situation

On 2 October 2022, Haitian national authorities reported the first two confirmed cases of Vibrio cholerae O1 in the greater Port-au-Prince area. Following this notification, more suspected cases were detected and, as of 13 October 2022, the Haitian Ministry of Health (Ministère de la Santé Publique et de la Population, MSPP per its French acronym)2, reported that the total number of suspected cases increased to 655, including 55 confirmed cases, 197 hospitalized suspected cases, and 36 deaths recorded.

Of the total reported cases with available information, 53% are male and 56% are aged 19 years or younger. The most affected age group is 1 to 4-year-olds, followed by 5 to 9-yearolds.

In the Port-au-Prince prison, there is a cholera outbreak that has identified 271 suspected cases to date, including 12 confirmed cases and 14 deaths.

It should be noted that this outbreak occurs in a context of a complex humanitarian and security crisis in Port-au-Prince and neighbouring cities, where access to health services and, therefore, epidemiological surveillance could be affected.

The Pan American Health Organization / World Health Organization (PAHO / WHO) is working in coordination with the Haitian public health authorities to characterize this event and support the response.