Epidemiological Update - Diphtheria in the Americas - Summary of the situation - 18 October 2019

In 2019, Haiti and the Bolivarian Republic of Venezuela have reported confirmed cases. In 2018, there were three countries in the Region of the Americas (Colombia, Haiti, and Venezuela) that reported confirmed cases of diphtheria.

The following is a summary of the updated epidemiological situation reported by Haiti and Venezuela.

In Haiti, between epidemiological week (EW) 32 of 2014 and EW 36 of 2019, there were 933 probable cases 1 reported, including 116 deaths; of the total cases, 287 were confirmed (278 laboratory-confirmed and 9 by epidemiological link) (Table 1).