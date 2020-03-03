Epidemiological Update - Diphtheria - 3 March 2020

Diphtheria in the Americas - Summary of the situation

In 2018 and 2019, Colombia, Haiti, and the Bolivarian Republic of Venezuela have reported confirmed cases.

In 2020, Haiti and the Bolivarian Republic of Venezuela have reported confirmed cases.

The following is a summary of the epidemiological situation reported by Haiti and Venezuela.

In Haiti, between epidemiological week (EW) 32 of 2014 and EW 8 of 2020, there were 1,002 probable cases 1 reported, including 126 deaths; of the total cases, 334 were confirmed (325 laboratory-confirmed and 9 by epidemiological link) (Table 1).

The number of probable cases reported between EW 1 and EW 52 of 2019 (195 cases) is higher than the number reported during the same period in 2017 (194 cases) but lower than reported during the same period in 2018 (375 cases).

The number of probable cases reported between EW 1 and EW 8 of 2020 (25 cases) is lower than the number reported during the same period in 2018 (55 cases) and in 2019 (29 cases) (Figure 1).

In 2019, among the 195 probable cases, 55 cases and 12 deaths were laboratory-confirmed.

The case-fatality rate among cases confirmed by laboratory or epidemiological link was 23% in 2015, 40% in 2016, 6% in 2017, 14% in 2018, and 22% in 2019.

Between EW 1 and EW 8 of 2020, among the 25 probable cases, 9 cases and 2 deaths were laboratory-confirmed. The case-fatality rate among cases confirmed by laboratory or epidemiological link was 22% in 2020.

In 2019, the highest incidence rates of confirmed cases are among 6 to 14-year-olds and 1 to 5-year-olds. The 12 fatal cases occurred among 1 to 5-year-olds.

In 2020, the highest incidence rates of confirmed cases are among 6 to 14-year-olds and 1 to 5-year-olds. The two fatal cases occurred among 6 to 14-year-olds.

In 2019, the highest cumulative incidence rates of probable cases have been reported in the communes of Dondon (63.82 cases per 100,000 population) in the Nord Department, Cerca Carvajal (45.54 cases per 100,000 population) in the Centre Department, and Thiotte (14.18 cases per 100,000 population) in the Sud Est Department.

In 2020, the highest cumulative incidence rates of probable cases have been reported in the communes of La Vallee (7.32 cases per 100,000 population) in the Sud Est Department and Port à Piment (4.7 cases per 100,000 population) in the Sud Department.

In Venezuela, the diphtheria outbreak that began in July 2016 remains ongoing (Figure 2).

Since the beginning of the outbreak and as of EW 52 of 2019, a total of 3,060 suspected cases have been reported (324 cases in 2016, 1,040 in 2017, 1,208 in 2018, and 488 in 2019); of the total, 1,785 have been confirmed (579 by laboratory and 1,206 by clinical criteria or epidemiological link). A total of 292 deaths have been reported (17 in 2016, 103 in 2017, 151 in 2018, and 21 in 2019). In 2019, the highest age-specific case-fatality rates are among 5 to 9-year-olds (33%), followed by 1-year-olds (25%), and 40 to 49-year-olds (20%).

Between EW 1 and EW 5 of 2020, a total of 25 suspected cases have been reported, of the total, 2 have been confirmed (1 by laboratory and 1 by clinical criteria or epidemiological link).

Between EW 1 and EW 5 of 2020, 2 federal entities and 2 municipalities have been affected. In 2019, 17 federal entities and 65 municipalities were affected. In 2018, 22 federal entities and 99 municipalities reported confirmed cases. Vaccination and control activities continue to be implemented.

In 2019, cases were reported among all age groups. The incidence rates by age group is: 0.18 cases per 100,000 population among persons aged less than 1 year-old; 0.74 cases per 100,000 population among 1 year-olds; 0.69 cases per 100,000 population among 5 to 9-year-old; 0.38 cases per 100,000 population among 10 to 15-year-olds; 0.55 cases per 100,000 population among 30 to 39-year-olds; 0.46 cases per 100,000 population among 40 to 49-year-olds; and 0.25 cases per 100,000 population among persons 50-years-old and over