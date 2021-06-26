Epidemiological Update: Diphtheria - 25 June 2021

In the context of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Pan American Health Organization / World Health Organization (PAHO/WHO) reiterates to Member States that vaccination and epidemiological surveillance of vaccine-preventable diseases should be considered an essential health service that should not be interrupted. Considering the decline in coverage of the diphtheria vaccine, PAHO / WHO also reminds Member States that it is important that they have a plan to maintain a permanent supply of diphtheria antitoxin to control possible outbreaks.

Summary of the situation in the Americas

In 2021, between epidemiological week (EW) 1 and EW 24, three countries have reported confirmed cases of diphtheria: Brazil with one (1) confirmed case, the Dominican Republic with 13 confirmed cases including 10 deaths, and Haiti with 12 confirmed cases including 2 deaths.

In recent years and mainly during the pandemic due to COVID-19, Latin America has experienced a decline in coverage of the third dose of the diphtheria, tetanus, and pertussis vaccine (DTP3) among infants less than 1-year-old. Additionally, vaccination among the younger population and adults, especially men, continues to be very low. Therefore, the occurrence of confirmed cases is considered a risk for the rest of the countries and territories in the Region of the Americas.

The following is the epidemiological situation for diphtheria in Brazil, the Dominican Republic, and Haiti, the three countries that have reported new confirmed cases of diphtheria since the previous Epidemiological Update for Diphtheria published on 23 April 20211.

In Brazil, between EW 1 and EW 24 of 2021, 11 suspected cases of diphtheria were reported, of which one was laboratory-confirmed, 8 were discarded and 2 remain under investigation.

In 2021, as of EW 24, one confirmed case has been reported. The case is a 26-year-old male who had symptom onset on 24 April 2021. The case had an incomplete vaccination schedule of a single dose received on 26 July 2011, had no travel history, and is a resident of Alta Floresta Municipality in the state of Mato Grosso. The case was culture-confirmed. During the field investigation and contact follow-up, no other cases were identified among the contacts.

In Brazil, between 2019 and 2020, 59 suspected cases of diphtheria were reported, of which 5 (8.4%) were confirmed, with no deaths reported. The federal units that reported the confirmed cases were Pernambuco (1 case), Rondônia (1 case), Minas Gerais (1 case), Rio Grande do Sul (1 case), and Mato Grosso (1 case).

In the Dominican Republic, between EW 1 and EW 22 of 2021, a total of 35 probable cases of diphtheria were reported, of which 13 were confirmed, including 10 deaths (11 by Elek test and 2 by epidemiological link), and 22 were discarded (Figure 1). Information regarding the first 12 cases was shared in the 23 April 2021 Epidemiological Update.

In 2021, the most recent confirmed fatal case reported is a 1-year-old Dominican female who had symptom onset on 21 April 2021. The case had no travel history nor vaccination history, and was a resident of Monte Plata Province. This case was confirmed by laboratory criteria.

Corynebacterium diphtheriae was isolated by culture from samples for 11 of the cases. All of these samples were confirmed by the United States Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (US CDC) as toxigenic Corynebacterium diphtheriae biovar mitis (diphtheria toxin production confirmed by the Elek test).

The diphtheria vaccination schedule in the Dominican Republic includes 3 doses for children under 1 year of age, and 2 boosters, which are administered at 18 months and 4 years of age. Vaccination is not done routinely with the third diphtheria booster.

The country has a national vaccination policy for health personnel.

The country does not meet the 95% vaccination coverage target established in the regional immunization action plan for DTP3 for children under 1 year of age. DTP4 coverage is less than 90%.

In Haiti, between EW 32 of 2014 and EW 22 of 2021, there were 1,281 suspected cases of diphtheria reported, including 146 deaths. Of the total cases, 400 were confirmed (386 laboratory-confirmed and 14 by epidemiological link), including 79 confirmed deaths (Table 1, Figure 2).

Between EW 1 and EW 22 of 2021, the number of suspected cases reported (111 cases) is higher than the number reported during the same period in both 2019 (71 cases) and 2020 (69 cases). Of the 111 cases reported, 12 were laboratory-confirmed, including 2 deaths. Considering the long duration that the disease has been transmitted within the country, diphtheria is considered endemic in Haiti.

Between 2015 and 2021, case-fatality rates among confirmed cases were 23% in 2015, 39% in 2016, 8% in 2017, 13% in 2018, 22% in 2019, 23% in 2020, and 17% in 2021.

Between EW 1 and EW 22 of 2021, among the 12 confirmed cases, 58% were among 6 to 14-year-olds and 25% among 1 to 5-year-olds. Regarding deaths, one (1) among 1 to 5-year-olds and one (1) was among 6 to14-year-olds.

Between EW 1 and EW 22 of 2021, the highest cumulative incidence rates of suspected cases have been reported in the communes of Thiotte (16 cases per 100,000 population) and Cayes Jacmel (9 cases per 100,000 population) in the Sud-Est Department; and Terrier Rouge (9 cases per 100,000 population) in the Nord-Est Department.

The diphtheria vaccination schedule in Haiti includes 3 doses in under 1-year-olds, and one booster, which is administered between 12 and 23 months of age. Vaccination with the diphtheria component after childhood is only carried out for pregnant women.

The country does not meet the 95% vaccination coverage target established in the regional immunization action plan for DTP3 among children under 1 year. Vaccination coverage with DTP4 is under 50%.

The country does not have a national vaccination policy for health personnel, and the vaccination of contacts of suspected cases is not systematically carried out.