Epidemiological Update: Cholera - 8 November 2022

Summary of the current situation

Haiti

Since the notification of the first two confirmed cases of Vibrio cholerae O1 in the greater Port-au-Prince area on 2 October 2022, to 6 November 2022, the Haitian Ministry of Health (Ministère de la Santé Publique et de la Population, MSPP per its French acronym)2, reported a total of 6,814 suspected cases in 7 departments of the country, including 653 confirmed cases, 5,628 hospitalized suspected cases, and 144 registered deaths. This represents an increase of 64% in confirmed cases (N=254) and 62% in deaths (N=55) compared to the Update of November 1, 2022. To date, 4 departments have confirmed cases (Artibonite,

Centre, Grand-Anse and Ouest).

Of a total of 1,585 samples analyzed by the National Public Health Laboratory (LNSP for its acronym in French), 639 were confirmed (40.3% positivity rate).

Of the total reported suspected cases with available information, 60% are male and 46% are aged 19 years or younger. The most affected age group is 1 to 4-year-olds, followed by 30 to 39-year-olds (Figure 2).

Among confirmed cases with available age and sex information, 41% are aged 19 years or younger. The most affected age group is 30 to 39-year-olds, followed by 1 to 4-year-olds (Figure 3).

The Ouest Department continues to report the highest number of cases, with 93% of all suspected cases recorded (excluding the 368 suspected cases from the Port-au-Prince prison). The communes of Cité-Soleil and Port-au-Prince account for 66% of all suspected cases reported in the Ouest Department (Figure 4).

In the series of maps below you can observe how the geographical dispersion of the accumulated suspected cases is, according to each epidemiological week. (Figure 5).

In the Port-au-Prince prison, an outbreak of cholera has been registered which has identified 368 suspected cases to date, including 14 confirmed cases and 14 deaths.

The complex humanitarian and security crisis, added to the limited access to fuel throughout the country continues, so access to health services and laboratories is limited and, therefore, epidemiological surveillance is affected.

The Pan American Health Organization / World Health Organization (PAHO / WHO) is working in coordination with the Haitian public health authorities to characterize this event and support the response.

Dominican Republic

On 20 October 2022, the Dominican Republic Ministry of Public Health confirmed the first imported case of cholera in the country. This is a 32-year-old woman of Haitian nationality, who entered the Dominican Republic on October 17 from Port-au-Prince and then travelled to the province of La Altagracia. For now, none of the contacts have presented symptoms and no additional confirmed cases have been reported. The Ministry's press release is available at: https://bit.ly/3DhfERG.