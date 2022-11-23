Epidemiological Update: Cholera - 22 November 2022

Summary of the current situation

Haiti

Since the notification of the first two confirmed cases of Vibrio cholerae O1 in the greater Port-au-Prince area on 2 October 2022, to 20 November 2022, the Haitian Ministry of Health (Ministère de la Santé Publique et de la Population, MSPP per its French acronym)2, reported a total of 11,039 suspected cases in 10 departments of the country, including 938 confirmed cases, 9,344 hospitalized suspected cases, and 202 registered deaths. This represents an increase of 22% in suspected cases (N=1,963), 15% in confirmed cases (N=122) and 15% in deaths (N=27) compared to the Update of November 15, 2022. To date, 6 departments have confirmed cases (Artibonite, Centre, Grand-Anse Sud, Sud-Est and Ouest). As of November 20th, the case fatality rate among suspected cases is 2%.

Of a total of 2,345 samples analyzed by the National Public Health Laboratory (LNSP for its acronym in French), 938 were confirmed (40% positivity rate).

Of the total reported suspected cases with available information, 59% are male and 46% are aged 19 years or younger. The most affected age group is 1 to 4-year-olds, followed by 20 to 29-year-olds and 30 to 39-year-olds (Figure 2).

Among confirmed cases with available age and sex information, 43% are aged 19 years or younger. The most affected age group is 1 to 4-year-olds, followed by 30 to 39-year-olds (Figure 3).

The Ouest Department continues to report the highest number of cases, with 93% of all suspected cases recorded (excluding the 368 suspected cases from the Port-au-Prince prison). The communes of Cité-Soleil and Port-au-Prince account for 62% of all suspected cases reported in the Ouest Department (Figure 4).

In the series of maps below you can observe how the geographical dispersion of the accumulated suspected (Figure 5) and confirmed (Figure 6) cases, according to each epidemiological week.

In the Port-au-Prince prison, an outbreak of cholera has been registered which has identified 368 suspected cases to date, including 14 confirmed cases and 14 deaths.

The complex humanitarian and security crisis, added to the limited access to fuel throughout the country continues, so access to health services and laboratories is limited and, therefore, epidemiological surveillance is affected.

The Pan American Health Organization / World Health Organization (PAHO / WHO) is working in coordination with the Haitian public health authorities to characterize this event and support the response.

Dominican Republic

On the 21st of November 2022, the Dominican Republic Ministry of Public Health confirmed the second imported case of cholera in the country. This is a 4-year-old child of Haitian nationality, who entered the Dominican Republic on November 18 from Port-au-Prince and is being treated at the Providence Hospital in Monte Cristi. For now, none of the contacts have presented symptoms and no additional confirmed cases related to this case have been reported. To date, a total of 2 confirmed imported cases have been reported in the Dominican Republic. The Ministry's press releases are available at: https://bit.ly/3DhfERG. https://bit.ly/3XsM7fB