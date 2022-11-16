Epidemiological Update: Cholera - 15 November 2022

Summary of the current situation

Haiti

Since the notification of the first two confirmed cases of Vibrio cholerae O1 in the greater Port-au-Prince area on 2 October 2022, to 13 November 2022, the Haitian Ministry of Health (Ministère de la Santé Publique et de la Population, MSPP per its French acronym)2, reported a total of 9,076 suspected cases in 8 departments of the country, including 816 confirmed cases, 7,623 hospitalized suspected cases, and 175 registered deaths. This represents an increase of 33% in suspected cases (N=2,262), 25% in confirmed cases (N=163) and 22% in deaths (N=31) compared to the Update of November 8, 2022. To date, 4 departments have confirmed cases (Artibonite, Centre, Grand-Anse and Ouest). As of November 13th, the case fatality rate among suspected cases is 2%.

Of a total of 2,019 samples analyzed by the National Public Health Laboratory (LNSP for its acronym in French), 639 were confirmed (40.4% positivity rate).

Dominican Republic

On 20 October 2022, the Dominican Republic Ministry of Public Health confirmed the first imported case of cholera in the country. This is a 32-year-old woman of Haitian nationality, who entered the Dominican Republic on October 17 from Port-au-Prince and then travelled to the province of La Altagracia. For now, none of the contacts have presented symptoms and no additional confirmed cases have been reported. The Ministry's press release is available at: https://bit.ly/3DhfERG