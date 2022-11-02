Epidemiological Update: Cholera - 1 November 2022

Summary of the current situation

Haiti

Since the notification of the first two confirmed cases of Vibrio cholerae O1 in the greater Port-au-Prince area on 2 October 2022, to 30 October 2022, the Haitian Ministry of Health (Ministère de la Santé Publique et de la Population, MSPP per its French acronym)2, reported a total of 3,429 suspected cases in 6 departments of the country, including 399 confirmed cases, 2,942 hospitalized suspected cases, and 89 registered deaths. This represents an increase of 82% in confirmed cases (N=180) and 62% in deaths (N=34) compared to the Update of October 25, 2022. To date, 3 departments have confirmed cases (Artibonite, Centre and Ouest). Of a total of 1,058 samples analyzed by the National Public Health Laboratory (LNSP for its acronym in French), 387 were confirmed (36.6% positivity rate).

Of the total reported suspected cases with available information, 57% are male and 50% are aged 19 years or younger. The most affected age group is 1 to 4-year-olds, followed by 5 to 9-year-olds (Figure 2).

Among confirmed cases with available age and sex information (387), 43% (167) are aged 19 years or younger and 19% (75) of cases were among children aged 4 years or younger (Figure 3).

The Ouest Department continues to report the highest number of cases, with 94% of all suspected cases recorded (excluding the 271 suspected cases from the Port-au-Prince prison). The communes of Cité-Soleil and Port-au-Prince account for 72% of all suspected cases reported in the Ouest Department (Figure 4).

In the Port-au-Prince prison, an outbreak of cholera has been registered which has identified 271 suspected cases to date, including 12 confirmed cases and 14 deaths.

The complex humanitarian and security crisis in Port-au-Prince and neighboring cities continues, so access to health services and laboratories is limited and, therefore, epidemiological surveillance could be affected.

The Pan American Health Organization / World Health Organization (PAHO / WHO) is working in coordination with the Haitian public health authorities to characterize this event and support the response.