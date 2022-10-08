Epidemiological Alert: Resurgence of cholera in Haiti - 7 October 2022

Summary of the current situation

After more than 3 years with no cases of cholera reported in Haiti, on 2 October 2022, the national authorities reported two confirmed cases of Vibrio cholerae O1 in the greater Portau-Prince area.

According to a 6 October 2022 statement from the Haitian Ministry of Health (Ministère de la Santé Publique et de la Population, MSPP per its acronym in French)2, a total of 152 suspected cases of cholera, which includes 12 confirmed cases, 2 probable cases, 107 suspected hospitalized cases, and 4 institutional deaths, have been reported as of 6 October 2022.

Of the total reported cases, 55% are male and 49% are aged 19 years or younger. The most affected age group is 1 to 4-year-olds

It should be noted that, in the context of a complex humanitarian and security crisis in Portau-Prince and neighboring cities, access to healthcare services and, therefore epidemiological surveillance, could be affected.

The Pan American Health Organization / World Health Organization (PAHO / WHO) is working in coordination with the Haitian public health authorities to characterize this event and support the response.