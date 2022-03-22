Ensuring access to safe water in the aftermath of a natural disaster

When dealing with a large-scale natural disaster, access to safe water is critical in order to avoid the spread of waterborne diseases and fulfil basic hygiene needs.

The devastating earthquake that hit Haiti on 14 August 2021 damaged vital infrastructures, disrupting the water supply for the communities affected by the disaster.

The EU helped coordinating the response on the ground with partners already operating in Haiti and channelled the assistance offered by EU Member States in the aftermath of the earthquake.

Thanks to the EU Civil Protection Mechanism and France, a rescue team installed a water purification plant in Les Cayes (Haiti), providing up to 225,000 litres of clean and safe water for the population and helping them to cope with the aftermath of the earthquake.

