Emergency grant aid in response to the earthquake in Haiti (10 Sep 2021)

On September 10, the Government of Japan decided to extend an Emergency Grant Aid of 3.25 million US dollars in response to the earthquake damage in Haiti, through the World Food Programme (WFP), the International Organization for Migration (IOM), the United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF) and the International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies (IFRC).

In this Emergency Grant Aid, humanitarian assistance such as food, water and sanitation, is to be provided for the areas most affected by the earthquake in Haiti.

[Reference] Amount of assistance by international organizations

Assistance through WFP : 1.41 million USD

Assistance through IOM : 0.90 million USD

Assistance through UNICEF : 0.64 million USD

Assistance through IFRC : 0.30 million USD