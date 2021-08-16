Emergency Assistance to the Republic of Haiti in Response to the Earthquake

On Monday, August 16, the Government of Japan decided to provide emergency relief goods (Plastic Sheets, Sleeping Pads etc.) to Haiti through the Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA) in response to the request of the Government of Haiti regarding the damage caused by the earthquake.

The Government of Japan decided to provide emergency assistance to Haiti in order to support people affected by the earthquake in light of the humanitarian perspective and the close relations between Japan and Haiti.

[Reference]

In Haiti, the earthquake which struck the country on August 14 has resulted in a large number of those affected including the loss of lives, and significant substantial damage. According to the Government of Haiti, as of 16 August, 1,297 people died and more than 2,800 people were injured.