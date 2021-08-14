Emergency Alert: Haiti Earthquake

By Tony Morain

Early this morning, a 7.2 earthquake hit 7.5 miles northeast of Saint-Louis-du-Sud, Haiti. Surrounding areas have sustained major infrastructural damage, collapsed buildings, and fatalities, though numbers are unclear at this time.

Ley Cayes, the largest city on the outer peninsula and close to the epicenter of the earthquake, was also hit in 2016 by Hurricane Matthew.

On January 12, 2010, a 7.0-magnitude earthquake struck the island nation, killing more than 220,000 people and internally displacing another 1.5 million.

DIRECT RELIEF’S RESPONSE

Direct Relief staff is connecting with health facilities across the island to assess needs, monitor the situation as it evolves, and respond accordingly.

Medical aid from Direct Relief is staged at hospitals in Haiti as part of the organization’s disaster preparedness efforts.

Additional medical aid shipments that include PPE and medical supplies were already en route to Haiti from Direct Relief before the earthquake hit.

For more details on Direct Relief’s response efforts in Haiti, see: https://www.directrelief.org/place/haiti/

Updates will be posted here as more information becomes available.