ECHO Factsheet – Haiti – (Last updated 15/09/2021)

Introduction

Haiti is an extremely fragile state, vulnerable to natural hazards and human-made disasters. The country requires sustained humanitarian assistance due to (i) food shortages and malnutrition, (ii) disease epidemics, and (iii) the humanitarian needs generated by the urban violence and the ongoing migration crisis.

What are the needs?

Haiti is the poorest country in the Western hemisphere. The socio-political situation deteriorated over the last years with increased violence in the political struggle between opposition figures and the Government.

In 2020 the crisis was further exacerbated by the negative impact of COVID-19 and the spread of violence and criminality. The killing of Haiti´s President in July 2021 made the situation even more uncertain.

In 2021, 4.4 million Haitians (40% of the population) need emergency food assistance due to a roaring food crisis. Acute malnutrition is increasing in drought-affected areas where only 1 in 10 children consumes the minimum acceptable nutritional intake.

The intensified gang clashes and violence, mainly in the metropolitan areas of Port-au-Prince, resulted in the displacement of thousands of people (19,000 IDP in August 2021)- They have urgent protection needs and lack access to basic services.

Haiti is facing a third wave of COVID-19, with a chronically fragile health system. The country is also struggling to access vaccines – so far, Haiti has only received 500,000 doses of the Moderna vaccine.

The country is extremely exposed to natural hazards. In August 2021, an earthquake killed more than 2,000 people and injured over 13,000 people, according to UNICEF. The country’s lack of coping capacities is one of the worst in the world.